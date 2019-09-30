Blugolds finish 4th
UW-Eau Claire men's golf finished fourth as a team at the Twin Cities Classic on Monday, while Alex Rogan placed tied for fifth individually. The Blugolds were in first after the first day of the tournament but saw their score go up each round after. A 309 on Monday pushed the team to 903 overall, 26 strokes behind winner Gustavus Adolphus.
Stout's Johnson sets new low
UW-Stout men's golf's Matt Johnson set a new collegiate low with a 73 on the final day of the Milwaukee School of Engineering Invitational Monday, while the Blue Devils as a team finished 14th at the Grand Geneva Resort. Johnson's two-day score of 154 was good for a tie for 34th individually, a 23 spot jump from his position after the first day of competition.
From staff reports