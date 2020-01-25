UWEC hockey earns sweep
UW-Eau Claire men's hockey earned a second victory against No. 10 UW-Superior in the same amount of days, besting the Yellowjackets 2-0 to earn a sweep of the season series.
Matt Stanton and Jake Bresser each found the back of the net as the Blugolds stayed on top of the WIAC standings. Zach Dyment made 25 saves in the shutout effort.
Blugolds stay unbeaten
UW-Eau Claire women's hockey got goals from five players — Morgan Zirbel, Hallie Sheridan, Taylor Treu, Ella Ierino and Addie Young — in a 5-2 victory against UW-Stevens Point Saturday at Zorn Ice Arena. The win moved UWEC to 6-0 in WIAC play.
Erin Connolly made 19 saves as UW-Eau Claire earned its eighth straight win.
Stout hockey gets shutout
UW-Stout men's hockey goalie Brennan Kitchen made 55 saves and earned the Blue Devils' first shutout of the season in a 4-0 road victory against Northland College Saturday.
Logan Nelson scored Stout's first two goals, while Raphael Gosselin and Connnor Chambers closed out the offense on a pair of powerplay tallies.
Indoor season begins
UW-Eau Claire track and field kicked off the indoor season at the Pointer Triangular, with nine Blugold individuals and relay teams winning events. Winning on the men's side where K.J. Munn (60m, 200m), Kyler Lueck (1 mile), Dylan Cooper 60m hurdles, Adam Lembke (long jump), Alex Boehlen (shot put) and the 4x400 team of Arik Skifstad, Jordan Lijewski, Lincoln Stultz and Dietrich Schwoerer. Taking first for the women was Ashley Agrimson (60m), Karlie Olson (400m), Marin Munos (high jump) and Catie Fobbe (weight throw).
UW-Stout track & field got first-place finishes from Noah Zastrow (pole vault), Kevin Ruechel (shot put) and Heather Beecher (pole vault) in its home meet.
UWEC gets to podium
UW-Eau Claire wrestling earned 14 spots on the podium while competing at the North Country Open Saturday. Tristan Massie and Sam Melton each took first in their respective class.
From staff reports