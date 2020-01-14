Blugolds earn WIAC honors
UW-Eau Claire women's basketball player Hallee Hoeppner and women's hockey player Elizabeth Bauer were both named WIAC athletes of the week for their respective sports Tuesday.
Hoeppner helped the Blugolds go 2-0 last week, scoring 34 points across the two contests. Against UW-Stout, she recorded a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds.
Bauer lifted Eau Claire to two wins over Lake Forest last week, scoring once in a 3-1 win and twice in a 6-1 victory. She recorded her 100th career point in her 100th career game.
Stout hockey falls
UW-River Falls scored four goals in the second period en route to a 6-2 win over the UW-Stout men's hockey team on Tuesday in Menomonie.
The Blue Devils got goals from Alex Skar and Konnar Dechaine in the second and third period, respectively.
From staff reports