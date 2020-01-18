UWEC’s Rodgers wins gold
UW-Eau Claire student Rebecca Rodgers doesn’t have to settle anymore. After two straight bronze medals, the Blugold took home first at the USA Curling Junior National Championships at the Eau Claire Curling Club Saturday.
Rodgers and Team Strouse, also featuring Sydney Mullaney, Susan Dudt and Delaney Strouse, captured the title by besting Team Farrell 9-8 in an extra end.
Team Violette won the men’s title by besting Team Tuma 6-4.
Overseas, Eau Claire native Charlie Thompson will kick off mixed doubles competition today at the Youth Olympic Games in Champery, Switzerland. He’s paired with Kim Sutor of Germany.
Blugold women’s
hockey prevails
UW-Eau Claire women’s hockey’s Emma Peterson scored the lone goal of the game, taking a pass from Ella Ierino and Hanna Zavoral and sending it to the back of the net to lift the Blugolds to a 1-0 victory over UW-Superior on Saturday in Eau Claire.
The goal came with a man-advantage in the third period after two periods of scoreless hockey.
Erin Connolly made 19 saves to record the shutout for Eau Claire.
UWEC men’s hockey falls
UW-Eau Claire men’s hockey ended its non-conference doubleheader with Concordia-Moorhead with a 3-2 loss, only the Blugolds’ third loss of the season.
Jake Bresser and Adam Parsells gave the Blugolds a 2-0 lead early, but the Cobbers responded with three unanswered to win. Joe Burgmeier scored the game-winner less than a minute into the third period.
The UW-Stout men’s hockey team also fell Saturday, losing 3-2 to St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minn.
The Blue Devils scored a desperation goal with 5 seconds left to pull the game to within one, but another miracle goal was not to be.
Evan Bisek made 26 stops for Stout.
From staff reports