UWEC’s Romanski earns honor
UW-Eau Claire senior linebacker Sam Romanski was named to the D3football.com Preseason All-America First Team on Thursday.
Romanski, who led the WIAC in sacks and tackles for a loss last season, was a second-team D3football.com All-American as a junior. The Wausau native also led the Blugolds with 59 total tackles.
Bears upset Merchants in WBA
The Eau Claire Bears upset the Osseo Merchants, this year’s Chippewa River Baseball League champions, to move on in the Wisconsin Baseball Association state playoffs in Menomonie Friday.
The Bears won 9-0 in the first of two games at Wakanda Park to advance to the state semifinals. They’ll face the winner of the day’s second game between Spooner and the Eau Claire Cavaliers, which did not finish by press time, at 4:30 p.m. today.
Golf kicks off fall season
River Falls won in Division 1 and Baldwin-Woodville in Division 2 as the fall season kicked off with a girls golf scramble at Barron.
Eau Claire North finished in second in D1 with a 71, nine strokes back of River Falls, while Eau Claire Memorial shot a 72. Regis/Altoona (74) and Menomonie (75) rounded out the top five.
