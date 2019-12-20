Local pair named All-Americans
UW-Eau Claire linebacker Sam Romanski was named a second-team All-American by D3football.com for a second straight season on Friday, while UW-Stout safety Jed Schlegel earned third-team honors.
Romanski, a senior, led the WIAC in sacks (11.5) and tackles for loss (19.5) while earning first-team all-conference honors. He was one of seven WIAC players to earn second-team All-American honors.
Schlegel tied for the WIAC lead with five interceptions, three of which came against UW-Eau Claire. He was third in the WIAC in pass deflections and tackles. He’s the first Blue Devil defensive player to earn All-American honors since 2009 and the first UW-Stout player overall since 2016.
UWEC picks tennis coaches
James John Janssen III will take over as head coach of the UW-Eau Claire men’s tennis team and Joan Bachmeier as head coach of the UWEC women’s team, the school announced on Friday.
Janssen, the head tennis pro at the Menard YMCA Tennis Center, has previously worked as an instructor and assistant coach at Mounds View High School in Minnesota. The team earned two top four finishes in the state during his time there. He played at the Division III level for Gustavus Adolphus.
Bachmeier is a UW-Eau Claire alum and a member of the school’s Blugold Hall of Fame. A three-sport athlete, she was a conference champion on the tennis team while also competing in basketball and softball. She has experience coaching at the high school level while serving as a teacher in the Eau Claire Area Shool District and was a pro at the Eau Claire Golf and Country Club.
Tom Gillman stepped down as head coach of both the men’s and women’s programs on Dec. 9.
Stout women get hot start
UW-Stout women’s basketball got 13 points each from Liz Oswald and Amber Fabeck as the Blue Devils rolled to a 78-61 win against Dubuque Friday morning in Menomonie.
The Blue Devils started out hot, ending the first quarter up 22-10 and the first half up 46-24. The Spartans outscored UW-Stout in each of the final two quarters, but it still wasn’t nearly enough to dig out of the first half hole. The Blue Devil lead never went under 15 points after the break.
Stout men fall to Dubuque
UW-Stout men’s basketball hit on eight 3-point attempts and went into the halftime break tied at 36, but still fell to Dubuque 84-76 on Friday afternoon in Menomonie.
The loss dropped the Blue Devils to 3-6 on the season with just the Holiday Tournament at St. Norbert standing between them and WIAC play. Luke Geiger scored 21 points, while Jake Horton and Marcus Hill scored in the double digits with 12 and 10 points, respectively. UW-Stout struggled to slow down Mitch Berger, who led the Spartans with 35 points.
Root announces commitment
Regis’ Tristan Root, this year’s Leader-Telegram All-Northwest football player of the year, announced his commitment to play at Minnesota-Duluth on Thursday evening.
Root, who helped the Ramblers make a run to the Division 6 state tournament this year, recorded 1,780 all-purpose yards as a senior in addition to his defensive and kicking roles. The Bulldogs, a Division II program, compete in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
