Locals win WIAC honors
Two UW-Eau Claire and two UW-Stout athletes earned WIAC athletes of the week awards on Tuesday.
The Blugolds swim and dive team was recognized for a strong week. Michael Bylander was the conference men’s swimmer of the week, winning all seven events he was entered in for victories over St. Thomas and UW-Whitewater. Sarah Dahlk was the women’s diver of the week after winning both the one and three-meter dives against Whitewater, and the one-meter against St. Thomas.
Stout gymnast Mikala Bugge was the WIAC specialist of the week in gymnastics. She led the Blue Devils in the floor exercise and took second on the vault in the Blue Devils’ win over Winona State.
Stout goalie Brennan Kitchen was the men’s hockey player of the week. He notched his first collegiate shutout against Northland last week, making 55 saves. He also made 33 saves in a 7-2 win over the Lumberjacks.
