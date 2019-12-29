Blugolds cruise in Florida
The UW-Eau Claire women’s basketball team got points from 13 different players in an 83-24 win over Salve Regina on Sunday in Daytona Beach, Florida, improving to 2-0 at the Land of Magic Classic.
Jessie Ruden led all scorers, tallying 13 off the bench for the Blugolds. Anna Graaskamp and Ellie Clayton added nine apiece for Eau Claire.
Stout tops Salisbury
Shannan Watkins had a game-high 18 points, Becky Fesenmaier added 14 more and the UW-Stout women’s basketball team defeated Salisbury 72-63 on Sunday to kick off play in the Naples Shootout in Naples, Florida.
Amber Fabeck chipped in with 12 points for the Blue Devils, while Emily Jacques had seven points and eight rebounds.
Ciriacks powers Stout
Jon Ciriacks poured in a team-high 25 points to help the UW-Stout men’s basketball team top Edgewood 94-91 on Sunday in Madison.
Edgewood missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer, allowing the Blue Devils to hold on. Josh Mericle scored 19 points for Stout, while Cliff McCray and Luke Geiger added 15 and 14, respectively.
McCray also had 10 rebounds.
From staff reports