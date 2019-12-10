UWEC women fall on road
The UW-Eau Claire women's hockey team couldn't hold on to a 2-1 lead in the third period, falling to Hamline 3-2 on Tuesday in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Emma Peterson put the Blugolds up 1-0 in the first period, and Morgan Zirbel re-established their lead at 2-1 with a goal early in the third. But the Pipers scored twice in the final few minutes of action to rally for the win.
3 named All-Region
UW-Eau Claire's Sam Romanski and UW-Stout's Jed Schlegel were named to the D3football.com All-West Region First Team on Tuesday.
Romanski, a senior linebacker, led the WIAC with 11.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for a loss this season. He was eighth in the conference with 74 total tackles.
Schlegel, a senior safety, tied for the WIAC lead with five interceptions, which was also good to tie for 16th-most in the nation. He had three interceptions in the season finale against UW-Eau Claire, the first time a Blue Devil accomplished such a feat since 2003. He was third in the WIAC in tackles with 84.
Stout junior punter Alec Benziger was named second team All-Region. He averaged 39.9 yards per punt, which was 23rd-best in the country.
Nelson, Miller earn WIAC honors
UW-Stout men's hockey player Logan Nelson and UW-Eau Claire swimmer Collin Miller earned WIAC athlete of the week awards in their respective sports on Tuesday.
Nelson tallied four goals across two games last week, netting two in each contest. He leads the Blue Devils in goals scored this season.
Miller won all four of the individual events he competed in at the Rochester Invitational over the weekend. He set a school record in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 20.16 seconds. He posted the best time in the nation in the 100 breaststroke, 53.61 seconds. He also set an NCAA record with a time of 49.23 seconds in the 100 individual medley.
SCSU drops football
St. Cloud State will eliminate its football program, the school announced Tuesday. There were several alumni from the Chippewa Valley on the Huskies' roster this season.
The school is also dropping men's and women's golf, while adding men's soccer. The changes are being made to address budget and Title IX issues. The school had racked up an athletics budged deficit of $1.6 million over the past four years, a press release said.
