WVCA all-state teams announced
Fall Creek’s Gianna Vollrath and McDonell’s Maggie Craker were named unanimous selections to the 2019 WVCA all-state teams in Division 3 and Division 4, respectively.
River Falls had a pair of girls honored, with Emily Banitt earning first-team honors and Halle Olson earning second-team honors in Division 1.
North’s Olivia Laube and Bailey Thompson each earned Division 1 honorable mentions, along with Anna Wolf of River Falls.
Bloomer’s Josie Kostner and Emma Krejci were named honorable mentions in Division 2, while Fall Creek’s Abigail Bell and Quinlyn Rubeck, Cumberland’s Ania Hyatt, and Colfax’s Kameri Meredith and Samantha Pretasky all earned Division 3 honorable mentions.
UW-EC WBB gets first loss
UW-Eau Claire women’s basketball’s Hallee Hoeppner scored 17 points and grabbed six rebounds Tuesday, but it wasn’t enough to stop the Blugolds from suffering their first loss of the season. Bethel’s Taite Anderson earned the slight edge in both categories, scoring 22 and grabbing 13 boards, in a 77-54 win for the Royals in St. Paul, Minn.
Bethel rode strong first and third quarters to victory, outscoring UW-EC 24-9 to open the first half and 26-10 to open the second. UW-Eau Claire plays its home opener against Simpson College on Friday at 8 p.m.
Blugolds earn honors
UW-Eau Claire women’s basketball’s Hallee Hoeppner was named the WIAC women’s basketball player of the week after notching 21 points, nine rebounds, three assists and a blocked shot in the Blugolds’ 71-33 win against St. Scholastica on Friday.
Also taking home conference honors this week for UW-EC was swimmer Collin Miller, who won the 200-yard medley, 50-yard breaststroke, 100-yard breaststroke and 200-yard freestyle against Division II St. Cloud State on Saturday.
From staff reports