Pair of local golfers tie for 2nd
McDonell/Regis golf’s Adam Walonsky and Fall Creek’s Arial Heuer both shot a 45, good for second place individually at the Altoona Conference Match at Princeton Valley Golf Course.
Neillsville Loyal finished first as a team and had the top individual golfer in Jared Weber (39).
Baseball
Augusta 16, Alma Center Lincoln: Ryan Grunewald and Cole Stensen combined for a no-hitter, striking out 15 as a duo.
Softball
Augusta 9, Lincoln 5: Camryn Grunewald struck out eight in five innings of work for the Beavers. Brianna Krueger went 3 for 3.
Marshfield 14, Eau Claire North 6: Abby Mowl went 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI in the loss for the Huskies.
Marshfield 17, Eau Claire North 7: North’s Emma Thurston hit an 2-run double and scored a pair in Game 2 of North’s double-header
Girls soccer
Eau Claire North 5, Superior 1: Husky Anna Kent notched a goal and three assists as North earned its second win of the season and second in Big Rivers play.
Kinderman heading to Luther
Fall Creek basketball’s Joey Kinderman announced his commitment to Luther College on Twitter Monday.
Kinderman, a second-team All-Northwest and first-team All-Western Cloverbelt selection this season, led the Crickets to a regional title while averaging 16 points, 4.1 assists and 3.2 steals.
From staff reports