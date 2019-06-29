West drops pair in Oshkosh
The West All-Stars, featuring a handful of Chippewa Valley natives, dropped a pair of games on the second and final day of the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Classic in Oshkosh.
Fall Creek’s Marcus Cline had a pair of hits in the opener, but took the loss on the mound in a 7-4 defeat to North. Chippewa Falls’ Dane Weiland also notched a single.
Eau Claire North’s Carter Hesselman took the loss in the second game as South scored six runs in the sixth inning to prevail 7-2. Cline and Weiland each reached on a single
Cavaliers sweep Wolves
The Eau Claire Cavaliers earned a CRBL doubleheader sweep of the Whitehall Wolves on Saturday, winning Game 1 12-7 and Game 2 11-1. The second duel was shortened to six innings due to the 10-run rule.
From staff reports