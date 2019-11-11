WFCA All-Region Teams announced
The 2019 WFCA All-Region Teams were announced on Monday. The following players were named to the teams:
Defense: Raith Bauer (OL) Mondovi; Dane Demuth (OL) Hudson; Andrew Fenton (OL) Menomonie; Jaden Riesgraf (OL) Pepin/Alma; Harry Theisen (OL) Regis; Jayden Wyrwicki (OL) Elk Mound; Tristan Root (RB) Regis; Tate Sauerwein (RB) Lake Holcombe/Cornell; Blaze Todd (RB) Elk Mound; Lane Wieczorek (RB) Pepin/Alma; Jack Anderson (QB) Alma Center Lincoln; Aaron Borgerding (QB) Spring Valley; Jackson Johnson (QB) Osseo-Fairchild; Leif Iverson (WR) Bloomer; Bret Kostka (WR) Osseo-Fairchild; Jack Martens (WR) Cumberland; Cooper Nichols (WR) Stanley-Boyd; Justin Rowekamp (WR) Alma Center Lincoln; Calvin Tanner (WR) Eau Claire Memorial; Gabe Chenal (FB/TE) Regis; Zach Nilssen (FB/TE) Baldwin-Woodville
Offense: Raith Bauer (DL) Mondovi; Grant Gerber (DL) Eau Claire Memorial; Henry Theisen (DL) Regis; Thomas Albrightson (DE) Baldwin-Woodville; Dylan Boecker (DE) Menomonie; Cade McDonald (DE) Hudson; Joe Stoffel (DE) River Falls; Will Ockler (ILB) Menomonie; Nolan Seipel (ILB) Mondovi; Logan Smith (ILB) Blair-Taylor; Gabe Chenal (OLB) Regis; Carter Johnson (OLB) Mondovi; Torin Phillips (OLB) Hudsonl; Thomas Poplawski (OLB) Menomonie; Davis Barthen (DB) Menomonie; Aaron Borgerding (DB) Spring Valley; Ryan Myhers (DB) Osseo-Fairchild; Tristan Root (DB) Regis
From staff reports