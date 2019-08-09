WIAA approves 8-man alignment
The WIAA Board of Control gave final approval of a conference alignment plan for 8-man football in its first meeting of the 2019-20 season Friday. The plan, which places programs into seven six-team conferences and one five-team conference, will go into effect in 2020.
McDonell, Bruce, Lincoln and New Auburn will be in the Central Division Conference A along with Gilman and Phillips.
Regis principal Paul Pedersen was also introduced as a new member of the board alongside Wauwatosa superintendent Phil Ertl.
Express alum signs with Reds
Former Eau Claire Express pitcher Johnathon Tripp signed a professional contract with the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.
Tripp, who was with Eau Claire in 2016, spent the last two seasons playing independent ball for the Florence Freedom of the Frontier League. The former Texas Tech Red Raider had a 1.06 ERA in 42.1 innings of work with Florence this season.
Erickson shoots 64 in Cadott
Dean Erickson finished with the top score Friday, an eight-under 64, while competiting in the Net 2 Division of the CVGA Senior tournament at Cadott’s Whispering Pines.
Dave Vaara took first in the Open Division with a 72, while Jeff Hurt (68) and John Gettler (67) topped the Net 1 and 3 Divisions, respectively. Mark Sippel shot a four-over 76 to finish in first among 65-plus.
Tilden, Bears advance in WBA
The Eau Claire Bears opened their Wisconsin Baseball Association playoffs with an 8-1 victory over the Tony Hayshakers.
Blake Johnson pitched nine innings, allowing just one run for the Bears.
Tilden took down Haugen in its opening game. The Tigers were led by PJ Lequia who allowed just 2 runs over 7.1 innings.
From staff reports