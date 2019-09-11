Wilson named Cavs' MVP
Jordan Wilson was named the Eau Claire Cavaliers' Richard O'Brien Memorial Most Valuable Player for the 2019 season.
Wilson hit .422 with nine doubles, six home runs and 37 RBIs to help lead the Cavaliers to the Wisconsin Baseball Association state title. He also stole 27 bases and was the recipient of the team's leading hitter award.
Paul Petit was named the team's best pitcher, while Cole Tyman was selected as both the most improved player and key player. Ryan Venne took home best first year player honors. Logan Irvine won the team's service award, Tom Mewhorter received the team captain award, and Ryan Page won the loyalty award.
Stout VB stays unbeaten
Lexie Nelson led the way with 14 kills and 23 assists as the UW-Stout volleyball team remained undefeated with a 3-0 road win over Hamline on Wednesday.
The Blue Devils cruised to a 25-16 win in the first set before narrowly winning the second and third, 28-26 and 29-27, respectively.
Steph Cannon had 20 digs for Stout. The win improved the team's record to 8-0 on the year.
River Falls wins Superior Invite
The River Falls girls golf team captured the team title at the Superior Invite on Wednesday, carding a score of 355.
Hudson placed second at 391, while Rice Lake was third at 403.
River Falls' Hannah Harper won medalist honors with a score of 77. Rice Lake's Paige Hagberg tied for fourth, carding a 93.
Players head to WSN Showcase
A number of athletes from the Chippewa Valley will partake in this Sunday's WSN Basketball Showcase, which announced its full lineup on Wednesday.
Immanuel Lutheran's Ryan Zimmerman, Bloomer's Austin Thur, Cadott senior Mason Poehls, Blair-Taylor's Matthew Waldera, Cameron's Austin Weis, Alma Center Lincoln's Ethan Breheim and Justin Rowekamp and Hudson's Luke Healy will play at the boys showcase, while Eleva-Strum's Brianna Nelson and Olivia Windjue will play in the girls.
The event, which takes place in Wales at Kettle Moraine High School, allows players to partake in game action in front of scouts and other college representatives.
From staff reports