UW-Eau Claire men’s golf takes 6th
The Blugolds men’s golf team finished sixth at the Discovery Dekalb Emory Invite on Sunday.
Alex Rogan led the team, finishing tied for sixth on 216 strokes. Nick Bauer took 12th place, shooting a 219.
Blugolds softball split twin bill
UW-Eau Claire softball played a pair of one-run games against UW-Platteville on Saturday, taking the first game 2-1, before dropping the second 1-0.
The Blugolds walked off the Pioneers in the eighth inning of game one when Katie Rongstad doubled to score Katelyn Yute from second. In game two, Sarah Peka allowed just one run over four innings, before turning the ball over to Cheyenne Johnson who closed out the game. The Blugolds offense was held to just five hits and no runs.
From staff reports