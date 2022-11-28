Hakes_Travis_101922

Travis Hakes

EAU CLAIRE — While La Crosse County is moving forward with a plan to make phone calls in the jail free to inmates, for the first 30 minutes each day, area leaders are skeptical of a similar plan here.

Dave Riewestahl, Eau Claire County jail administrator who will be sworn in as sheriff in January, said the county has an agreement in place where inmates pay 21 cents per minute to use the phone. That is the same rate inmates pay in La Crosse County.

