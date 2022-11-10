CHIPPEWA FALLS — Robert Jorsch clutched his plaque Thursday morning and closely read the statement detailing his life, and in particular, his service in the U.S. Air Force between 1949 and 1953. His son, Dave Jorsch, threw his arm around his dad and read along.
“One of his great attributes is his humbleness,” Dave Jorsch said. “It means a lot to me, to his family, to be honored this way.”
The Chippewa Manor Residential Living home honored area veterans with their 14th annual Veterans Salute. Since 2009, about 130 veterans who have resided at the Manor have been thoroughly interviewed about their life, which was inscribed in the plaque and handed to them at the ceremony.
Robert Jorsch, 93, said he sat down with staff members for several hours to tell his story. He was pleased with how the plaque was written and put together.
“It’s always nice to be recognized,” Robert Jorsch said. “I realize I was just part of a giant machine (in the military). You are part of what makes it go. I was just doing my job.”
Raymond “Sarge” Hughes, 91, has lived in the Chippewa Manor for a few months. Two of his sons, Mark and Terry Hughes, joined him for the ceremony.
Raymond Hughes served in the U.S. Army between 1952 and 1954, and was in Korea during a period of conflict; he said bullets occasionally flew by.
“The family is all proud of him,” Mark Hughes said. “It’s a special day for everyone who are here.”
Jill Gengler, the Manor’s president, said they always look forward to holding the event. Traditionally, they have held the event a day or two before Veterans Day, so participants have time to sit, relax, and enjoy breakfast and the ceremony.
“So many of our patrons who live here, it’s a big part of their life,” Gengler said. “And these individual stories — a lot of their families don’t know them.”
The Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council attended the event, performing a gun salute before a plane flyover in the “missing man” formation, and a horn played “God Bless America.”
The Manor also dedicated the “Veterans Circle of Honor,” a small garden with a flagpole in the center. On Thursday, they added a permanent plaque to honor Raleigh Nayes of Cadott, who died in April at age 99, after having lived at the manor for six years. A day before his death, Nayes was honored by receiving the Congressional Gold Medal for his service in World War II. Nayes fought in the Southeast Asian Pacific Theatre, where out of 3,000 soldiers who landed, only about 200 survived. A 1962 movie, “Merrill’s Marauders,” tells the story of those soldiers.
Raleigh Nayes’ daughter, Pam Nayes, thanked the crowd for helping her honor her father and remember his legacy.
“If he were alive today, he probably would have said he was staying in his room; he didn’t like to be the center of attention,” Pam Nayes said. “This is wonderful. This is a great thing that happened.”
All of the 130 plaques handed out since the beginning of the event are on display on the Chippewa Manor’s website.