CHIPPEWA FALLS — Robert Jorsch clutched his plaque Thursday morning and closely read the statement detailing his life, and in particular, his service in the U.S. Air Force between 1949 and 1953. His son, Dave Jorsch, threw his arm around his dad and read along.

“One of his great attributes is his humbleness,” Dave Jorsch said. “It means a lot to me, to his family, to be honored this way.”

