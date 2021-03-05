JACKSON COUNTY — A man who fired gunshots Thursday night at a Jackson County sheriff's deputy escaped during a lengthy standoff with authorities.
People with information on the whereabouts of Gary G. Hughes, 74, are asked to call the Jackson County Dispatch Center at 715-284-5357.
Authorities are telling the public not to approach or attempt to apprehend Hughes as he is considered armed and dangerous.
According to the sheriff's office, a deputy contacted Hughes regarding a felony probation warrant on Thursday night at a residence on Kelly Road in the Jackson County town of Springfield. Hughes told the deputy he would not go back to jail, brandished a firearm and fired shots at the deputy.
Unharmed in the encounter, the deputy left the residence and called for backup. That began a 15-hour negotiation period and standoff. During that time, other occupants of the residence were safely evacuated without injury.
When the standoff ended, law enforcement officers entered the residence and discovered that Hughes was no longer there, stated the news release from the sheriff's office.
Multiple agencies were involved in the standoff, including tactical teams from Eau Claire and La Crosse, police from Whitehall and Black River Falls, deputies from neighboring Trempealeau County as well as emergency medical technicians from Taylor and Black River Falls.
Online court records show Hughes was convicted in late 2019 on two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced in January 2020 to 11 months in jail and two years on probation.