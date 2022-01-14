EAU CLAIRE — Businesses and nonprofit organizations in Eau Claire County can fill out a survey to provide input on how some federal COVID-19 relief funds should be used.

From $20.3 million coming to it from the American Rescue Plan Act, the county government has set aside $2 million to create a grant program to help local businesses and nonprofits.

A county committee and the West Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission will use results of the survey as they develop criteria for the grant program.

Each business and nonprofit who opt to take the survey are asked to only fill it out once.

The online survey will be available until Friday, Jan. 21 at surveymonkey.com/r/RMHH6YX.