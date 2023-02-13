CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Eau Claire man has been arrested after Chippewa Falls police identified him as the suspect of a rash of catalytic converter thefts in the city in recent weeks.

Brandon S. Gee, 33, 829 Revere St., was arrested and is currently in custody in the Chippewa County Jail, said Police Chief Matt Kelm.

