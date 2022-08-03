CHIPPEWA FALLS — The woman found dead at the scene of a Chippewa Falls house fire on July 27 was deceased before the blaze began, according to an autopsy. 

"During the autopsy, it was discovered that there was no soot present in the trachea of the victim, which would be indicative that the female was not breathing during the structure fire," a court report reads.

Contact: chris.vetter@ecpc.com