CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man accused of killing his girlfriend then setting fire to a house on July 27 had a not guilty plea entered on his behalf Wednesday.

Scott M. Vaningan, 58, 721 Superior St., is charged in Chippewa County Court with first-degree intentional homicide, arson, mutilation of a corpse, and felony bail jumping. Vaningan remains incarcerated in the Chippewa County Jail on a $1.5 million cash bond.

