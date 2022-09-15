CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man accused of killing his girlfriend then setting fire to a house on July 27 will now serve three years in prison on a drunk-driving conviction.

Scott M. Vaningan, 58, 721 Superior St., pleaded no contest Wednesday in Chippewa County Court to OWI-4th offense, stemming from a March 26 arrest. Judge Steve Gibbs ordered three years in prison and three years of extended supervision, with jail credit to be determined later. He also must pay $2,109 in court costs and fines, and his driver's license was permanently revoked.

