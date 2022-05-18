CHIPPEWA FALLS — Lacey Ashwell said she wanted to do something to honor and remember Lily Peters, the 10-year-old girl who was killed in Chippewa Falls on April 24.
“I grew up in the same neighborhood as her,” Ashwell said. “(Her death) really broke my heart, and I wanted to do something to keep her memory alive.”
Ashwell, who owns L.A. Sign Design, created artwork of a flower, with Lily’s name written at the bottom. It mixes pink and purples, and Ashwell said it takes about three to five minutes to paint it on a car window.
“I like to freehand stuff, and I love lily flowers,” Ashwell said. “I just winged it.”
Ashwell got permission to paint her design on each of the vehicles in the Shared Ride fleet in Chippewa Falls. She suddenly was hearing from people, either in person or on social media, who asked her to paint it on their cars as well.
“People saw it and said they liked it,” Ashwell said. “I’ve had so many inquiries.”
Ashwell has decided to hold a “drive through window-painting” event where people can pull up and get her design painted on their car. She has applied for a street use permit from the Chippewa Falls City Council to hold the painting event at Marshall Park on June 12, with a rainy-day backup date of June 26. In her application to the city, Ashwell anticipates 50 to 100 cars would be painted. The city will consider her request at their next meeting.
Chippewa Falls Mayor Greg Hoffman praised Ashwell for wanting to host the event.
“I think it’s a good idea,” Hoffman said. “We have a very giving and caring community, and I appreciate people who want to step up and do things.”
Ashwell, 34, of Tilden said the painting event will be free. If anyone makes a donation, the money will go to an RCU bank account for Peters’ family.
Ashwell said she has received some donated supplies, and she will use some of her paint as well. She has another artist lined up to help her do the work. Once applied, Ashwell said the artwork should last through several rainstorms, but will probably come off if a vehicle goes through a car wash.
“I (paint) windows downtown, and they can last for months,” she said.
The 14-year-old suspect accused of killing Peters has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of sexual assault. He is being held in the Northwest Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Eau Claire on a $1 million cash bond. He will return to court June 24.