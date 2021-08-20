ARCADIA — A three-day music festival held earlier this month in Arcadia is giving $635,000 to area nonprofit organizations and schools.
The donation is a new record for Ashley for the Arts, besting the $590,000 it raised in its 2019 showing.
Cole Bawek, public relations director for Ashley Furniture Industries, said there was growth of overall event revenue this year through sponsorships, community donations, admission and merchandise sales.
The lineup of main stage musical acts, arts and crafts vendors and increased family events helped draw in crowds through the festival, he added.
"I also strongly believe that our attendees know how much this event supports our surrounding community, and they wanted to help contribute to our success and support the cause," Bawek stated in an email.
The festival's charitable giving this year will be spread among 65 nonprofit organizations. That includes 32 area school districts as well as medical research organizations, local Lions Clubs, children's charities, community organizations and emergency services.
Ashley for the Arts was established in 2009 by Ashley Furniture Industries and is held at Memorial Park in the company's hometown of Arcadia. The festival was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.