Arcadia-based Ashley Furniture Industries has laid off 12 workers and is furloughing 58 employees associated with its Whitehall plant.
The coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic conditions prompted the company to consolidate its Whitehall factory into its facilities in Arcadia, according to the company.
While 134 employees are being offered transfers with the consolidation, the company notified the state Department of Workforce Development and Whitehall Mayor Jeff Hauser about the layoffs and furloughs last week. Notices were given to the affected employees on Thursday, which is when the layoffs and furloughs took effect, according to a letter the furniture company sent to the state.
The furloughs are intended to be temporary, lasting two to three months, but the company acknowledged the precise duration is uncertain. Though they won't be paid, furloughed employees will continue to receive benefits including health, dental and vision insurance. Additionally, the company stated it will pay the full premiums for employees who are furloughed.
The 12 terminated employees get their earned wages and any agreed upon fringe benefits.