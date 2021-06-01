CHIPPEWA FALLS — Ashley Furniture announced Tuesday it is expanding into Chippewa Falls, with plans to hire 200 workers at a manufacturing center in the northeast corner of the city.
The company recently purchased the former Spectrum Industries headquarters at 925 First Avenue, with plans to convert the 127,000-square-foot facility into an upholstery furniture manufacturing site. Spectrum Industries purchased the former Pactiv building at 1500 River Street and has entirely moved its operations to that site.
“The high demand for furniture has led us to increase our manufacturing operations which supports brick-and-mortar retail, as well as our e-commerce growth. We couldn’t be more thrilled to join the Chippewa Falls community; with a rich history and many other Wisconsin-based businesses in the surrounding area, we feel right at home,” said Todd Wanek, president and CEO of Ashley Furniture Industries. “The investments we’re making in our company and the expansions into new communities demonstrate our willingness to reinvest in our people, our facilities and our operations to ensure we are well-positioned to meet our customers’ expectations.”
Chippewa Falls Mayor Greg Hoffman said he considers the city fortunate to add a company like Ashley Furniture. Hoffman said he first learned of the plans in January or February. He said the plant could open by late July.
“It’s moved along pretty quickly,” he said. “It’s going to be a great addition to the community. I’m excited about them coming in.”
Hoffman said he is confident the company will be able to fill their staffing needs. He said Ashley looked at the number of people living within 30 miles of the plant.
“They look at all the potential, and they realize we’ve got a lot of people up here,” Hoffman said.
In a press release, Ashley Furniture called the move a “multi-million dollar investment” to create the new facility, including adding machinery. A ribbon-cutting event is planned for later this month.
The Chippewa Falls plant will be the 12th production facility in the country, and they will coordinate with the faciity in Arcadia. The city did not provide any financial assistance to Ashley.
Established in 1945, Ashley designs, manufactures and distributes home furnishings through retail, ecommerce and wholesale markets. The family-owned company is headquartered in Arcadia and sells furniture in more than 20,000 storefronts in 155 countries. Earlier this year, the company announced their plan to invest over $1 billion into the organization over the following 18 months.
Pactiv plastics plant, constructed in 1966, closed in January 2013. Spectrum Industries purchased the 260,000-square-foot building in November 2014. Over the past 6 1/2 years, they slowly moved their operations to that site. Spectrum Industries then began marketing its First Avenue building, which is the one Ashley Furniture acquired.
Charlie Walker, Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation executive director, said it was a great project for his organization to help a long-time Chippewa Falls business sell its old headquarters, and at the same time, welcome a “world-reknowned company” to the city. The First Avenue building never sat empty.
“(Spectrum staff) were still moving out as Ashley was moving in,” Walker said. “It’s a smooth transition for both parties. It’s a credit to our economic development program.”
To learn more about Ashley Furniture Industries and view Chippewa Falls job openings, visit Ashley.com/ChippewaFalls.