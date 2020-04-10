Ten years ago, I was a new graduate student at the University of Iowa’s Writer’s Workshop. Part of my responsibilities included teaching one or two classes per semester of Twentieth Century American Fiction or Creative Writing. I knew nothing about teaching, and yet, there I stood, in front of a classroom of twenty-odd freshmen and sophomores. I desperately wanted my students to A.) Learn from me B.) Respect me C.) Like me. I knew not how to achieve these goals.
I held autumnal classes outside, in the sheltering shade of massive oak trees, where we read Walt Whitman, aloud. In the classroom, I played my students my favorite music, or showed them clips of Tom Waits reading Charles Bukowski, or Richard Burton reading Gerard Manley Hopkins. I could not be sure what would sink in, but I figured if a few kids went on to read a couple more Tim O’ Brien or Annie Proulx novels, well, maybe that was a success.
Over my two years at Iowa, I grew into a damned good teacher. I took my job seriously. I meticulously prepared lessons. I was always well-caffeinated and energized in the classroom, stalking the tiled floors like a panther, pointing at my pupils and drawing forth their thoughts and feelings. I liked my students, even the lazy, ignorant, angry, and dim ones, and I’m proud to say that I keep in touch with a few of them.
These strange days, I’ve become an unwitting teacher again. Some days, I feel like Robin Williams’ character in Dead Poets Society. I feel back in my old Iowa groove. I feel charismatic and creative, leading our children out of the house with binoculars swaying from our necks as we catalogue the birds of west-central Wisconsin in blank FIELD NOTES books. Or the worksheet I created for “Music Appreciation Class,” a jury-rigged “course” whereby I place a vinyl record on the turntable and ask our children to listen to Dvorak or Miles Davis, writing down their impressions of the music they’re listening to.
But there are just as many days when I feel an abject failure at this whole home-schooling thing. If I am being honest with you, there are days I feel like uncorking a bottle of wine much earlier than five in the evening. Days when I have contemplated taking up smoking cigarettes. Days when I fantasize about simply driving around, with no destination in mind except perhaps some backroad bar, the door thrown wide open to accept the generous vernal sunlight and fresh country air.
As bad a teacher as I am, I want to salute all the teachers who, despite myriad challenges and the changes in their own lives, continue to educate our children from afar.
A few weeks ago, our daughter finished a book she had been assigned by her teacher. After her now-regular 9 a.m. videoconference with fellow students from her reading group, and led by her teacher, Jeremy Harrison (Chippewa Valley Montessori), a new book was assigned.
But how to get each child in that reading group a copy of the newly assigned book in these days of isolation, days of quarantine?
The answer: Jeremy Harrison drove to each child’s house, where he deposited a book on the stoop and gave a humble wave as he drove away.
Almost every day, I find a new email (in the early days of quarantine, many, many emails) from our children’s educators: new math worksheets, new art projects, new grammar lessons or videoconferences to schedule. While I flail around in this new life, trying to establish a routine and not begin to chain-smoke Old Golds, the educators of this country are still working, still moving forward. And here I should hasten to add that although our educators have made themselves available for instruction or advice, they’ve done a fine job of communicating that is period of time is something like crisis-education. Nothing is mandated, only suggested. Everyone is just trying to do the best they can with what they have.
In the best of times, educators are overlooked and poorly compensated relative to their importance. And now, as this pandemic stretches indefinitely into the future, I hope that we can reappraise what and who we value. I hope we remember the valiant efforts of our teachers, as they try to retain some semblance of normalcy in our children’s lives.
I’m not going to try and impart some big pedagogical advice to parents, grandparents and caretakers out there, just trying to hold things together. But I will offer the following: This time is an opportunity. You might not be trained as a teacher, but you are one. To the young people in your lives, you are their mentor and their instructor. If you haven’t already, teach proper hand-washing methods. Teach social-distancing. But talk too. Talk about this time, this history we are making, this moment we live in. Talk about those Americans who are struggling right now because they were laid off. Or the dairy farmers who have been forced to dump their milk. Talk about your favorite books and movies. Talk, talk, talk. Talking – and what we choose to talk about – is teaching. Teaching what we pay attention to and why, but maybe more importantly, how we react to our world, and why.
As a teacher, you can never be sure what lesson sinks in, if at all. You won’t know until many years down the line. But you most certainly control the lessons. And the passion you bring to those lessons.