GREENWOOD -- Police are investigating a report of an attempted child abduction Tuesday in Greenwood.
According to a news release from Greenwood Police Chief Bernard Bock:
At about 4:25 p.m. Tuesday, police and the Clark County Sheriff's Office responded to the report from a female child. She reported being approached by a Maroon SUV/van type vehicle with dark rear tinted windows, believed to be occupied by at least two subjects.
A passenger exited the vehicle and chased the female. He is described as a younger white male, with bald head and clean-shaven face. He was wearing a white-and-black one-piece jumpsuit and white latex gloves.
The child escaped and is safe.
This case is under investigation, and no further information will be released at this time.
Those with information to assist in the investigation should call the Clark County Sheriff's Office at 715-743-3157 or the Sheriff's Office tip line at 888-847-2576 (TIP-CLSO).