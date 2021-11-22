EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire attorney Beverly Wickstrom has announced her candidacy for the spring election for a new judge position in Eau Claire County.
She's the first person to announce an intention to run in the April 5 election for the newly created Circuit Court Branch 6.
"It has always been my hope to spend the last part of my career serving Eau Claire County as a circuit court judge," she said in a candidacy announcement sent to local media outlets.
Wickstrom, a 1983 graduate of the University of Wisconsin Law School, has practiced law in Eau Claire for 38 years.
Wickstrom is currently a partner at the law firm of Gingras, Thomsen & Wachs, which has an Eau Claire office as well as locations in Madison, Milwaukee and Waukesha.
According to her profile on the firm's website, Wickstrom's areas of expertise include medical malpractice, personal injury law, product liability, social security disability, worker's compensation and nursing home negligence and abuse. Her campaign announcement states she has also represented clients in cases involving car crashes, professional negligence, real estate, guardianships, divorces and other matters.
April's ballot will also include an election for the county's Branch 1 judge position, which is currently held by Judge John Manydeeds. He announced earlier this month that he is running for re-election.
Circuit court judges are elected to six-year terms.