MENOMONIE — Menomonie attorneys specializing in family law and personal injury cases are campaigning to become Dunn County judges in the spring election, according to filings made by a Tuesday evening deadline.
Christina Mayer, who has her own practice focused on family and divorce cases, is running for the Branch 2 seat being vacated by Judge Rod Smeltzer, who is not seeking re-election. Though family law is her specialty, Mayer's website notes she handles all types of general litigation and trial work, and has experience representing municipalities in Dunn County. Mayer is a 1995 graduate of Oklahoma City University School of Law.
Attorney Nicholas P. Lange of Colfax, corporation counsel for the Dunn County government, had submitted most of his forms to run for Branch 2. According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission's website, Lange's statement of economic interests had not been received by 5 p.m. and his status for appearing on the April 6 the ballot was listed as "pending." Lange is a 1992 graduate of William Mitchell College of Law, according to the State Bar of Wisconsin.
A newly created judge seat, Branch 3, attracted just one candidate, Menomonie-based personal injury attorney Luke Wagner. He has worked alongside his father, Michael Wagner, at the family's law firm Wagner Law since graduating in 2005 from William Mitchell College of Law, according to the practice's website.
Another local judge seat up in April's election is Chippewa County's Branch 2. Judge James Isaacson is the incumbent in that spot and he is running unopposed.