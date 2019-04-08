A Saturday evening ATV incident injured a 55-year-old man from River Falls.
An ambulance transported John Kees to River Falls Area Hospital for treatment of undetermined injuries, according to a news release from the Pierce County sheriff's office.
Kees was hurt after he was ejected from an ATV while riding uphill in a wooded area in the town of River Falls. His passenger, Tiffany Rasmussen, 53, also of River Falls, was also thrown from the ATV when it rolled over, but she did not suffer injuries.