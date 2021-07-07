FAIRCHILD — A 5½-mile section of ATV trail in the Eau Claire County Forest will be closed today (Thursday) for repair work.
The affected portion of trail is located in the town of Fairchild in the southeastern corner of Eau Claire County.
The specific portion of the trail that will be temporarily closed is between intersections 10 and 12 on what is called the Black Creek Forest Road ATV route.
The route is expected to fully reopen on Friday, according to a notice from the county's Parks & Forest Department.