EAU CLAIRE — Public trails for all-terrain vehicle riders will open Friday in Eau Claire County.
The county's Parks and Forest Department announced in a news release that state-funded ATV/UTV routes in the area are in good condition and ready to open.
The ATV/UTV trails are closed annually from mid-March to mid-May to reduce erosion while the soil is soft and moist during the spring thaw.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.