EAU CLAIRE — Public ATV trails are opening Monday in Eau Claire and Clark counties.
Parks and forestry officials from both of those counties announced the spring opening of their trails in news releases sent Thursday.
Nate Beaver, Clark County's parks and programs manager, did advise caution on his county's trails as crews are still doing cleanup and grading work at some locations.
Officials from both counties reminded ATV riders that going off-trail is prohibited.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.