AUGUSTA— A local Augusta woman has pledged another multimillion-dollar donation to the Augusta school district, this time for an early learning center.
Earlier this year, Jennifer Bethke donated $2.5 million to the Augusta Area School District to construct a new auditorium facility. Once construction is completed, students will be able to use the state-of-the-art auditorium for drama classes, theatrical performances, band concerts and choir concerts.
This past month, Bethke surprised the school district with an additional donation for the construction of an early childhood learning center.
Ryan Nelson, Augusta Area School District administrator, said Bethke and her husband grew up in Augusta and moved back to the area in their retirement. She has since lost her husband and son, but has been dedicated to improving Augusta as a community.
“Her perspective on this, as we’ve discussed many times, has been that she wants to give back to the community and making Augusta the best community it possibly can (be),” Nelson said. “She wants families to be able to make Augusta a home and be able to have the things that they need in this community to be able to thrive.”
The exact amount of the donation has yet to be determined, but Nelson told the Leader-Telegram that the total construction cost is anticipated to be $2-3 million.
Although plans are still in the early stages, Nelson anticipates construction for both the auditorium and learning center will begin in the spring.
The center is expected to open in early 2024.
A discussion between Nelson and Bethke about the childcare shortages in the area led to the idea of building a learning center.
“Small rural communities across the state are struggling with the same issues,” Nelson said. “The theme that we had heard every year was ‘all these places are full, I don’t have any place to take my children, do you as a school know of any local spots, etcetera.’”
The school district conducted a survey this past summer, that reported around 40 families were seeking childcare.
“There were about 60-65 children at that time alone, in a matter of a couple of week period, that indicated a need for childcare and would be very interested in an option if the school were to provide something,” Nelson said.
The new learning center facility is expected to have around 8,000 square feet of space and be able to accommodate about 150 children.
The building will be utilized for daily child care services as well as before and after school care.
Nelson said that the facility will be a positive element in the community for families living and working in the area.
“I think from a community standpoint it will really offer a much more convenient, affordable option right here in the community that families can rely on and know that there is some consistency in where they can take their child day in and day out,” Nelson said.
He also mentioned that historically, the school district has a number of pre-k students’ families who opt for open enrollment because the school district does not currently provide after-school care for those children who participate in half days.
“Hopefully this will allow parents that want to keep their kids in our school district, the opportunity to do so without having to worry about what that wrap-around care might look like,” Nelson said.