AUGUSTA -- The Augusta Memorial Public Library is offering an online film screening and book discussion as part of its National Library Week celebration.
The programs are offered online because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic and safer-at-home order issued by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers.
“Even though our libraries are closed we want to help keep our community informed as well as provide activities, resources and online tools that may be both fun and engaging,” says Stacey Brown, the library’s young adult and adult services librarian.
National Library Week is celebrated April 19-25 with a revised theme of “Find the Library at Your Place.”
Anyone is welcome to participate in the programs but must pre-register by emailing the library at aulib@augustalibrary.org for a link to attend the virtual presentations. For more information about these and other library programs visit facebook.com/augustawilib.
The celebration includes the following programs:
• 7 p.m. Wednesday: The library will host a virtual film screening of "Missing Threads: The Story of the Wisconsin Indian Child Welfare Act," followed by a discussion. Portions of the hourlong film are used in state foster parent training on cultural issues. This film was directed by Susan Reetz, author of the children's book "The Hero's Feet." Discussion panelists will include Susan Reetz and Kris Goodwill.
• 7 p.m. Thursday: "Books and Beverages" will feature an online adult book discussion. Participants are welcome to enjoy a drink from the comforts of home and discuss any book in this informal social video chat session.
For information visit augustalibrary.org or facebook.com/augustawilib, call the library at 715-286-2070, or send an email to aulib@augustalibrary.org.