AUGUSTA -- The Augusta Memorial Public Library will host "Decoding the Driftless," a documentary film, followed by discussion with filmmaker George Howe via Zoom at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The program is free and suitable for all ages. Participants must pre-register by emailing the library at aulib@augustalibrary.org for a Zoom link to attend the virtual presentation or for information about how to participate by telephone. Click the link to sign in at least 15 minutes before the presentation so the film may begin promptly at 7 p.m.
"Decoding the Driftless" is a documentary film of science exploration and adventure. This film will present a wild ride of adventure above, on and below the Driftless Region. Emmy Award-winning filmmakers Howe, Tim Jacobson, Rob Nelson and Neil Rettig have teamed up with Jonas Stenstrom of Untamed Science, which makes science videos and strives to make science education fun. In the film, viewers will soar over ancient rugged bluffs, skim the surface of primordial rivers, venture deep underground to mysterious secret worlds, marvel at sacred archaeological treasures and hang perilously over massive rock cliffs.
For information visit augustalibrary.org or facebook.com/augustawilib, or call the library at 715-286-2070, or via email aulib@augustalibrary.org.