AUGUSTA -- The Augusta Memorial Public Library will host a Zoom visit to the Flying Turtle Farm at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The program is free and suitable for all ages. Participants must pre-register by emailing the library at aulib@augustalibrary.org for a Zoom link to attend the virtual presentation or for information about how to participate by telephone.
Jenna Crom is the owner operator of Flying Turtle Farm in Three Lakes. When she is not at the farm she works at Northwoods Pets in Rhinelander, where she shares her love of animals in the community. Jenna worked at the pet pharmacy Drs Foster and Smith as a certified pharmacy tech until it closed in 2019. In addition to her avid love of animals, she enjoys the arts by playing violin in the Woodland Strings and as an assistant drama coach and costume designer for the Three Lakes Drama Club.
Flying Turtle Farm consists of two alpacas, two bearded dragons, a crested gecko, three cats, three ducks, at least 20 chickens of various types, an Axolotl, a hedgehog, a blood python and a corn snake. Crom also has several aquariums, including a saltwater tank with shrimp and anemone and freshwater tanks with a betta, rasboras and albino pleco. Attendees are invited to visit tinyurl.com/y9qagxmd to vote for the top three animals they would most like to see and learn about. Due to the number of animals the program will be limited to the animals with the most votes.
For information visit augustalibrary.org or facebook.com/augustawilib/ or call the library at 715-286-2070, or via e-mail aulib@augustalibrary.org.