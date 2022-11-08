AUGUSTA — Augusta school district voters approved two referendum questions Tuesday that addresses needs at both the high school and elementary school.
By a total of 1,000 to 520, voters approved a $10.5 million referendum to address maintenance repairs, classroom addition and renovations at Augusta High School.
The school's technical education and agriculture science areas will be expanded. The district will also offer an Automotive Academy that partners with local mechanics and vendors.
By a total of 938 to 573, voters approved a $4.5 million referendum to build a new Augusta Elementary School gym.
Space in the current elementary school gym is limited, district officials say, and the gym also serves as the cafeteria.
A new gym will create a bigger space, higher ceilings, curtain dividers and more storage, district officials said.
Construction will likely begin next spring.
The projects at both the high school and elementary school would be completed in time for the start of the 2024-25 school year, district officials said.
