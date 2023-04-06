WHITEHALL — A 22-year-old man died from an accidental gunshot wound in a parking lot in the Trempealeau County town of Trempealeau, authorities say.
According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office:
At 7:02 a.m. Thursday, dispatchers received a 911 call concerning the man that had been shot at N15811 Klein Lane.
Authorities arrived and began life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.
The man later died at the scene.
The initial investigation indicates this was an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot. There is no threat to the public.
The incident remains under investigation.
The name of the man is not being released pending family notification.
