BARRON — A 12-year-old boy threatened to jump 30-feet from a tree in Barron County, authorities say.
According to the Barron County Sheriff's Department:
The incident occurred at 2:09 p.m. Tuesday.
Deputies arrived on scene and located the boy about 30 feet up in a tree.
After 45 minutes of negotiations, deputies acted on a rescue plan with the help of other agencies and got the child down without any injury.
"The coordinated effort by deputies and all the responding agencies was textbook in a fluid situation," Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said.
"I want to thank all the responders for working together to bring this to a safe resolution," he said.