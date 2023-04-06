EAU CLAIRE — A 4-year-old child is in critical condition after falling into an underground septic tank in the town of Pleasant Valley, authorities say.
According to the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office:
Deputies responded to an EMS call at a residence on Balsam Road at 12:35 p.m. Thursday after learning that the child had fallen into the septic tank.
The child was rescued from the tank and transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The child was listed in critical condition.
The initial investigation has shown that the incident was accidental due to the tank's lid being faulty.
The Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Eau Claire and Township fire departments.
