BARRON — The Barron County Sheriff's Department has received no new information regarding a missing 22-year-old Cumberland man.
"We continue to attempt to locate him," Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said Monday of Benjamin Jacobson.
"Everyone is cooperating with us and (Jacobson) has not reached out to any relatives or friends," Fitzgerald said.
The sheriff said Jacobson's truck has also not been located.
According to authorities:
Jacobson was last seen at about 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8.
Jacobson did not show up for work the following day and his friends and family are not able to get in contact with him, which is highly unusual.
Jacobson was last seen in a green 2002 Ford F-150.
Anyone with information about Jacobson's whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Department at 715-537-3106.