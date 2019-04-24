The Eau Claire Fire Department and others resumed their search of the Chippewa River in Eau Claire Wednesday morning for a missing person.
Authorities received a report shortly before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday of a person in the water near Domer Park, Eau Claire Police Lt. Derek Thomas said Wednesday.
The missing person was one of four high school-aged males who went swimming near at the cliffs near Domer Park, Thomas said.
Firefighters have indicated the temperature of the water in the Chippewa River is about 40 degrees, he said.
Three of the swimmers got out of the water safely, Thomas said.
"One went under," he said. "We have witnesses to support that and pieces of evidence to support that. Right now it's a recovery effort. The water is cold."
Police have not released the name of the missing swimmer.
Searching of the area ceased around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Three search boats were launched Wednesday morning from the Riverview Park boat landing to head downstream toward the dam. One search boat was launched from the boat landing at Hobbs Ice Arena to head upstream toward the dam, Thomas said.
The Fire Department is using sonar to assist with their search, Eau Claire Police spokeswoman Bridget Coit said.
The Police Department is also utilizing a drone to search the river banks and water, Thomas said.
"The investigation is not going to be completed until we find him," Thomas said.
Besides the Fire Department, search boats have also been launched by the state Department of Natural Resources and Bruce's Legacy from Black River Falls.
Bruce's Legacy is a volunteer organization that provides emergency assistance, education, public safety awareness and recovery operations for drowned victims.
Thomas said everybody should stay out of the river right now.
"It's high. It's cold. It's dangerous," he said.