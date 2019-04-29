Authorities continued their search Monday for the missing Eau Claire teen who was last seen swimming with friends April 23 in the Chippewa River.
Eau Claire Fire Department division Chief Brian Toonen said search operations began at 4 p.m. from the Xcel Energy Dam to the south.
Fire crews will be operating boats in various portions of the river in the coming days as weather, river conditions and daily operations permit, Toonen said.
Search operations are evaluated daily and will continue at the direction of fire Chief Chris Bell, Toonen said.
Authorities have identified the missing teen as 17-year-old Williamefipanio G. Hessel.
Hessel attended Eau Claire North High School.
Authorities received a report shortly before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, of a person in the water near Domer Park.
Hessel was one of four high school-aged males who went swimming at the cliffs near Domer Park.
Three of the swimmers got out of the water safely, but witnesses indicated Hessel went under, authorities said.