BARRON — An Eau Claire woman was arrested in Barron County for possessing a quarter pound of methamphetamine, authorities say.

According to the Barron County Sheriff's Department:

Golia Xiong, 39, was arrested recently as part of an undercover drug investigation.

The street value of the meth in her possession is more than $13,000.

Xiong is being held in the Barron County Jail on a probation hold and on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com