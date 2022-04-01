BARRON — An Eau Claire woman was arrested in Barron County for possessing a quarter pound of methamphetamine, authorities say.
According to the Barron County Sheriff's Department:
Golia Xiong, 39, was arrested recently as part of an undercover drug investigation.
The street value of the meth in her possession is more than $13,000.
Xiong is being held in the Barron County Jail on a probation hold and on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
