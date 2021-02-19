EAU CLAIRE — Local authorities are seeking the public's health in identifying two suspects in a string of business burglaries that occurred in the Eau Claire area early Friday morning.
According to the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office and Eau Claire police:
The burglaries occurred in the area of London Road and Skeels Avenue.
At least two individuals forcefully entered Eau Claire Games and Arcade, La Nortenita, La Luna Market, and Williams Diamond Center.
No employees were present at the time of entry.
The suspects were captured on camera. Facial features are obscured, but the clothing worn has unique logos.
For any information related to the suspects or their clothing, contact Gail Gregory at 715-839-4777 for the burglaries at La Luna and Eau Claire Games and Arcade, and Ben Wutschke at 715-839-4983 for the burglaries at La Nortenita and Williams Diamond Center.
Information can also be given to Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers at 715-874-8477.