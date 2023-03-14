Jenkins
EAU CLAIRE — The woman who died Sunday at the Eau Claire County Jail has been identified as Silver O. Jenkins, 29, of Eau Claire.
According to Eau Claire County Sheriff Dave Riewestahl:
Jenkins was found unresponsive on Sunday.
The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office requested the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office and the Eau Claire County medical examiner to conduct an independent investigation into this death.
No further information will be released at this time as this is an ongoing investigation.
Jenkins was in the jail on a $500 cash bail for pending misdemeanor cases for disorderly conduct, bail jumping and obstructing an officer.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.